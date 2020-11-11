China’s Giant Food Group Selects Infor to Spur Innovation and Support Rapid GrowthInfor-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Foods manufacturer leverages Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to support growth mantra of “a thousand stores in a thousand cities”

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 November 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that household name Chinese food group Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co., Ltd. (HSH), a leading poultry processor and foods manufacturer in China, has selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage (F&B) to support its digital transformation roadmap, spur innovation and unify production standards as it gears up for continued growth and expansion.

HSH’s business spans the breeding and processing of duck meat, deep processing of meat products, joint sales and R&D. Today, HSH boasts of 4,500 locations throughout China, and continues to grow its footprint in the domestic market.

Growing pains to be resolved with the help of Infor

With rapid expansion, HSH has been faced with the need to quickly respond to market demands and changes, optimize personnel organization and business processes, strengthen supply chain coordination and enhance cost control to reduce operating costs, while boosting corporate efficiency.

In light of this, HSH went in search of a comprehensive digital transformation solution, and chose Infor CloudSuite F&B to help streamline its operations and support rapid footprint expansion.

Infor’s powerful ERP solutions will empower HSH to:

Establish a unified, integrated platform across the group’s financial operations, supply chain, production logistics and other systems.

Create a standardized management system and processes to optimize organization and boost productivity.

Overhaul its supply chain to reformulate the planning system connecting production, supply and marketing, thus supporting business transformation.

Why Infor?

HSH chose Infor as its strategic partner because Infor CloudSuite F&B offered deep industry functionality and is perfectly suited to scale with the complexities of its ever-changing business.

Other than Infor M3, the Infor solution also includes Infor OS, Infor Factory Track, Infor XM and Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (d/EPM). These solutions will grant HSH greater control over its business, allowing it to centralize management and harness the synergistic potential between once poorly-connected operational areas.

Another key reason for HSH selecting Infor as its partner and ERP solutions provider is the ease of implementation of the solution, and the thorough partnership Infor offers its enterprise clients. What helps set Infor apart is that it is able to provide industry-focused solutions for last-mile functionality, as well as strategic support from start to finish. To this end, Infor has helped HSH set up an exclusive service channel.

“The Chinese food and beverage market is unique in its immense dynamism and capacity for rapid change,” said Chu Jun, Chairman of Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co., Ltd. “Flexible, refined tools and capabilities are invaluable in being able to respond to market shifts. Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage ERP capabilities are comprehensive, robust and agile to meet our business demands and continued innovation, and is expected to help unlock HSH’s potential for continued expansion. We are confident that with Infor by our side, we will be able to sustain this growth well into the future.”

Growing into the future with Infor

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage will not only arm HSH the power to continue its aggressive expansion plans under their strategic goal of opening “a thousand stores in a thousand cities”, but also give them the capacity to sustain this growth as they continue to expand their business.

“We are excited to kick off our cooperation with Huangshanghuang,” said Becky Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea. “Huangshanghuang and Infor share the same culture and spirit for innovation. Digitalization continues to be a powerful force under the swift pace of the Chinese market. Huangshanghuang’s selection of Infor as its strategic partner in overhauling its operations underscores the power and flexibility of our industry-specific capabilities finely tuned in the cloud. We are confident that moving forward, Huangshanghuang will continue to see immense success in its digital transformation spearheaded by Infor and Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage.”

