China’s island province, Hainan, offers jobs to global talent

HAIKOU, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The southern Chinese island province of Hainan will offer more than 30,000 positions to global talent to promote free trade port construction, local authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The job openings are provided by the government, the public service sector, state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises, and involve fields including the modern service industry, tourism, and high-tech industry.

There are a total of 1,717 senior positions with an annual salary of 300,000 yuan (about 42,301 U.S. dollars) or more and 59 top positions with an annual salary of at least 1 million yuan, mainly covering education, medical treatment, and tourism.

The recruitment involves 470 positions for international talents, mainly in foreign language teaching, aviation industry, and hotel management.

The application for jobs starts from Tuesday, with the deadline for online registration on April 30. An online platform will be set up to provide “contactless” services for both employers and employees. The designated online platform: Hainan Free Trade Port Investment and Talent Network (https://www.contacthainan.gov.cn/), consulting telephone: 400-885-9898.

Hainan has won approval to build a pilot free trade zone covering the whole island and explore the establishment of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

