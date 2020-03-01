China’s oldest COVID-19 patient, 98, leaves hospital

BEIJING — A 98-year-old woman infected with novel coronavirus, the oldest critically ill patient in the country, was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning in Wuhan, Hubei province.

The senior patient Hu Hanying left the makeshift Leishenshan Hospital on Sunday with her 54-year-old daughter who was also infected with the virus.

The mother and daughter were hospitalized on Feb 13. Sui Shaoguang, doctor at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, said Hu had symptoms of high fever and cardiac insufficiency when she was admitted to the hospital.

Sui said Hu received mainly anti-virus treatment as well as treatment of basic diseases and nutritional support. Sometimes the medical staff also took her to hospital aisle to bask in the sun and cheer her up, Sui said, adding that Hu was also very cooperative.

Hu’s daughter, surnamed Ding, said when she left the hospital she thanked very much the medical staff for saving their lives.

