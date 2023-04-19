China’s Online Adult Learning Industry Set for Continued Growth, Says QuantaSing CFO at ASU+GSV Summit

BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider for adults in China, highlighted the growth prospects of the country’s online adult learning sector at the premier global forum on technology and innovation in education and skills.

Tim Xie, Chief Financial Officer of QuantaSing, presented at a panel discussion (the “Panel”) on the opening day of the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, California. During the discussion, moderated by Joy Chen, GSV Ventures Senior Advisor, Mr. Xie described how adults in China continue to look to digital learning to develop the skills necessary to navigate today’s constantly evolving world.

“Access to quality online learning is an important step in helping people future-proof their skills and seek new opportunities for career growth and personal development. Adults are learning to not only advance their careers, but also to explore new personal interests and aspirations,” Mr. Xie said.

Driven by these tailwinds, China’s online adult learning market, in terms of revenue, is expected to reach RMB288.1 billion (US$44.6 billion) in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to a report from Frost & Sullivan. QuantaSing occupies a key position in this market, with 77.8 million registered users as of December 31, 2022.

The Panel, which included members from other leading players in China’s online learning space, also discussed artificial intelligence applications in the country’s and global EdTech industries. Ensuring that these tools facilitate the transfer of knowledge, under the guidance of tutors and specialists, and optimizing a customized learning experience are key to developing the industry.

QuantaSing remains dedicated to developing new course offerings to meet the diverse needs of learners, spanning skill-based learning courses to other personal interest courses such as short video production and calligraphy. In addition, the Company has recently started providing enterprise talent management services, which also present robust growth opportunities.

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest online learning service provider in China’s adult personal interest learning market and among the top five service providers in China’s total adult learning market in terms of revenue in 2021. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen and QianChi, empowering them to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all.

