Chinese Ambassador awards winners of ‘Hand in Hand’ drawing contest

THE Chinese embassy held a month-long drawing contest in celebration of the 45th anniversary of China-Philippines diplomatic relations.

The winners met Ambassador Huang Xilian in person and online to talk about the stories behind their art works.

The participants’ works bore the main themes of friendship, unity and the future, in China-Philippine relations which impressed the ambassador.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian chats with one of the winners in the ‘Hand in Hand: Drawing of the Sino-Philippines Relations in your Heart,’ which was held to mark the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the Philippines. The ambassador called on the awardees to act as cultural ambassadors and help improve the friendship and unity between the two countries. Huang told the winners that their works bore great significance during the time of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Huang also told the artists that their works would be shown to the Chinese people and expressed hope that they would continue to tell more stories about the friendship between China and the Philippines. In his remarks during the awarding ceremony, Ambassador Huang said the drawing contest marked the importance of the 45th Anniversary of the two countries’ establishment of diplomatic relations.

He also said that the event showcased what was agreed during the congratulatory messages between President Rodrigo Duterte and President Xi Jinping, wherein both commended the people to people and cultural exchange between the two countries.The ambassador likened the relationship between China and the Philippines to that of siblings who may have natural differences but continue to love and stand by each other. Ambassador Huang highly appreciated the fact that the Philippines stood by China when it was hit by the pandemic and Philippine donations represented tremendous solidarity with and goodwill to the Chinese people.

Huang said China reciprocated this by supporting and assisting the Philippines when it was also hit by the pandemic.

Huang said that both the Philippines and China are facing a good opportunity for development. He believes that if the two countries continue this momentum of good cooperation as they did in the past, this generation and succeeding generations can secure a better future. Ambassador Huang called on the awardees, whom he referred to as “cultural ambassadors” to continue to work on improving friendship and unity between the two countries and invited them to the embassy’s reception once restrictions have been lifted.

During the interaction, one of the top winners mentioned that the inspiration of his work was the long history of immigration and trade between the two countries. He emphasized that his work meant to show how China and the Philippines have long been working together, helping to build each other’s nation and together creating a shared future.

The winners expressed their heartfelt gratitude toward the Chinese government and community for their support to the country during the pandemic. They hoped that through their work they were able to show this tangible friendship between China and the Philippines.

The awardees received a certificate of recognition with prize and had their framed works acknowledged and signed by the Chinese ambassador himself.