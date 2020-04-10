Chinese Approach on Resumed Work and Production for Over 70 Countries Worldwide to Combat COVID-19 Offered by a Joint Venture of Vanke Service and Cushman & Wakefield

CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The joint venture established by Vanke Service and Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) announced that it will actively promote its experiences in combating the pandemic.

Previously, C&W, a global leading real estate services and consultation firm, announced that it had established the Recovery Readiness Task Force (RRTF), whose resumption of work-related epidemic prevention and control scheme will be mainly based on the Chinese experiences. The task force will lead more than 70 subsidiaries around the world to prepare for the resumption of work after COVID-19.

The joint venture manages over 1,000 office building projects, and has about 20,000 employees in the Greater China region who have many practices in fighting against the pandemic. During the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the joint venture implemented a series of standard measures, arrangements and communication with clients before returning to the workplace, having provided professional services for more than 10,000 businesses and offered full support for nearly 1 million employees.

The Joint Venture was officially founded in January 6, 2020, mainly operating commercial real estate and facility management. Vanke Service, the partner of C&W, is a pioneer in the field of property management in China. As of the end of January, 2020, it has offered residential and commercial property services in 94 cities in China.

