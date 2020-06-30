Chinese embassy on boat collision: Stop ‘politicizing’ tragedy 

THE Chinese Embassy in the Philippines appealed to certain quarters not to politicize the collision of a local fishing boat and a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel off Occidental Mindoro on Saturday. This undated photo, released by the Philippine Coast Guard,

shows fishing boat Liberty 5 after it collided with a cargo ship

registered in Hong Kong early on June 28, 2020. AFP PHOTO READ: 12 fishers missing after sea collision

The embassy on Tuesday said pending investigation, “we hope all parties refrain from politicizing the issue and seeking narrow interests from such a humanitarian tragedy.”

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy said it “is shocked and saddened at the collision of a Philippine fishing boat with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel at midnight of June 27, 2020.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday continued search operations for the missing 14 Filipino crew.

“This is a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the missing crew members and passengers. We sincerely hope all of them could be rescued at the earliest,” the embassy said.

The embassy took note that relevant Philippine agencies are investigating the cause. “We are ready to render any necessary assistance.”

“During this difficult time, our top priority should be given to the rescue of missing crew members and passengers,” the embassy said.

The embassy also noted that “a few Philippine media reported again the fishing vessels collision that happened on June 10, 2019 in the South China Sea.”

It was referring to the sinking of Philippine fishing boat F/B Gem-Ver 1 by a Chinese vessel in June 2019. “China has been working closely with the Philippine side to solve the case,” the embassy said.

“The concerned Chinese fishing association has already offered a compensation proposal to the Philippine side and has been waiting for formal feedback from the latter,” the embassy said.

“In the spirit of cooperation and friendship, we believe the incident will be solved in a proper manner,” it added.