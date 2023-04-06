Chinese EV maker Aima is rolling out more high-end EVs as it goes big on global expansion

TIANJIN, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Electric two-wheelers made by Chinese manufacturers are gaining popularity around the world. Data show that from January to July 2022, the value of China’s two-wheeled EV exports reached 20.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 9%. Founded in 1999, Aima Technology Group is a leading two-wheeled EV manufacturer in China. In recent years, its sales have increased significantly not only in the domestic market, but also in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and other overseas markets.

Since going public in 2021, Aima has worked to strengthen its R&D capabilities and implemented a brand positioning strategy that integrates fashion with technology. R&D and innovation are at the heart of its strategy to boost competitiveness and drive long-term development.

Aima has rolled out a series of new EV products with fashionable looks and useful, cutting-edge features, including Sunny 2023, Commander 2023, Aima Raffi, Dreammaker, and niko launched this year, to keep up with ever-changing customer needs.

Aima has played an active role in promoting the development of China’s EV industry. It is also going big on global expansion by leveraging it strengths in manufacturing, R&D and supply chain and certifying its products to standards of target markets. Aima attaches a lot of importance to product differentiation and takes into consideration the culture of target markets and travel preferences and behavior of consumers. It has closely tailored its high-speed electric motorcycles, e-bikes, electric scooters and other products to the needs of users in different global markets.

From its founding in 1999 to becoming a leading EV manufacturer in China to its global expansion, Aima has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation and contributed to the re-definition of the “Made in China” label.