Chinese General Hospital limits admission of COVID-19 patients as wards hit ‘full capacity’

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila will no longer accept coronavirus disease 2019 patients as its COVID-19 wards are already running at “full capacity.”

A letter by CGH to doctors posted by former Special Adviser of the National Task Force on COVID-19 Tony Leachon on Facebook said that the severe cases of the respiratory illness in the hospital is more than those seen last March.

“While we gladly accept your admissions, we would prefer that you refer your COVID patients to other institutions,” the letter read.

“At the ER level, the suspect patients are requested to have a rapid PCR test as negative patients will be admitted while COVID positive patients will be referred to the appropriate institutions,” it added.

The CGH said it is limiting the admitted COVID-19 patients to a “manageable level” to ensure that it will be able to deliver its services while protecting its medical workforce and resources.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday said reports that hospitals are already at full capacity due to COVID-19 should be interpreted carefully, since it only means that facilities for COVID-19 are used, and not the whole hospital.

Vergeire said hospitals were required to allot 30% of their resources for COVID-19, however, not all hospitals have complied.

She added that hospitals can still expand their capacity for COVID-19 patients depending on the demand.

The DOH is set to meet with officials of government hospitals to discuss the state-run hospitals’ capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of July 5, there are 44,254 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 11,942 of which have recovered while 1,297 have died.

