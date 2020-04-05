Chinese medical team lands in Manila to fight pandemic

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd on Sunday welcomed the team of medical experts sent by China to help the Philippines fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Chinese doctors were dispatched by their government to share technical advice on the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the Philippines.

The team, which arrived through a chartered flight, is comprised of 10 medical experts in the fields of infectious disease prevention and control, clinic treatment and laboratory testing and two officials.

They will work closely with the Department of Health (DoH) for 15 days, but they will not take part in any direct clinical diagnosis or treatment, the Foreign Affairs department said.

The Chinese medical experts and officials will also exchange medical treatment experiences with their Filipino counterparts.

Locsin lauded China’s support to the Philippines’ fight against the pandemic and affirmed the DFA’s commitment to advancing cooperation with China in addressing the health crisis.

“The Chinese experts arrived with invaluable firsthand experiences to share on fighting and containing Covid. Thank you China,” Locsin said on Twitter.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a statement, “I hope the arrival of this team will help the Philippines to improve its ability of epidemic prevention and control as well as diagnosis and treatment, so as to boost confidence of the public in overcoming the Covid-19.”

Huang said the Chinese medical experts were among the first three teams sent by the Chinese government to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region.

To boost the Philippines’ medical supplies in response to Covid-19, the chartered plane from China also carried donations from the Chinese government, which included 30 non-invasive ventilators, 5,000 medical protective suits, 30,000 N95 face masks, 300,000 surgical masks, and 5,000 face shields.