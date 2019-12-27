Chinese nationals make up majority of 2,000 illegal aliens arrested in 2019
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested over 2,000 foreigners in 2019, most of whom were illegally staying and working Chinese nationals.
In a statement on Friday, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said a total of 1,836 illegal aliens were arrested in various operations conducted by the bureau’s intelligence division in Metro Manila and in other parts of the country since January this year.
A total of foreign fugitives were also arrested by the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) during the same period.
“There will be no letup in our drive against these illegal aliens. We will continue to go after them and deport them back to their homelands,” Morente said.
BI acting intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., meanwhile, disclosed that majority of those arrested were Chinese nationals caught illegally staying and working in the country,
Many of these Chinese nationals were engaged in cyber fraud activities and unauthorized online gaming operations, Manahan noted.
The list included the more than 500 illegal Chinese workers arrested in Pasay City last October and more than 300 of their compatriots who were rounded up in various establishments in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan last September.
Recently, 342 Chinese nationals were arrested in several floors of a large condominium building in Quezon City for operating a telecom scam and working without permits, the BI said.
Manahan added that there have have been more arrests of illegal aliens in Mindanao in 2019 than in previous years.
“Some of those we arrested were not only illegally working there. They were also suspected of involvement in terrorism while others are wanted fugitives,” he said.
The BI noted that its agents in Mindanao have also arrested several Indian nationals who were the subjects of complaints from the public for their usurious lending activities, as well as aliens with reported links to terrorist groups.
