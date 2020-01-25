Chinese New Year weather forecast: Cloudy skies over PH

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with a chance of rains is expected over most parts of the country on Saturday, which coincides with the celebration the Chinese Lunar New Year, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the easterlies will continue to affect the eastern part of the country.

Due to the easterlies, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro Oriental, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and Soccksargen.

Metro Manila and Region 4-A, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also because of the easterlies.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains showers or thunderstorms was forecast over the rest of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

