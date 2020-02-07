Chinese school in Bohol suspends classes to disinfect vs nCoV

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol –– A Chinese school in this city suspended classes on Friday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (nCov).

“As one of the precautionary measures, please be informed that classes will be suspended tomorrow, February 7, 2020, for disinfection,” said the Bohol Wisdom School (BWS) in an advisory on Thursday evening.

Classes will resume on Monday, February 10.

However, the school management ordered its employees to report to work.

It also belied reports that a student of BWS tested positive for nCov.

“Let us all be responsible in spreading and receiving information, especially in social media,” it said.

BWS is a non-sectarian academic-oriented institution founded and operated by the Filipino-Chinese community in Bohol.

At least five persons were being isolated in Bohol for symptoms similar to those of nCoV.

The third confirmed case in the country was a 60-year-old Chinese woman who was admitted to a hospital in Bohol.

Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesperson of the provincial’s government anti-nCoV technical working group, said two of the nurses, who had contact with the 60-year-old woman, were isolated after they had fever and cough./lzb

