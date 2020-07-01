“Chinese series ‘A Love So Beautiful’ to get Korean remake”

“A Love So Beautiful”, the popular Chinese teen drama starring Hu Yitian and Shen Yue, is getting a Korean remake.

Korean entertainment website Koreaboo on Wednesday reported that the series will be remade into a Kakao M shortform drama, meaning each episode will last around 20 minutes. It said that full-fledged preparations for the remake has begun, however, the actors who will play the lead roles of Hu Yitian and Shen Yue have not yet been finalized.

Other details about the project, such as which platform it will air on and when, have also yet to be announced.

“A Love So Beautiful” is about the life of Chen Xiao Xi, a high school student as she nurses and chases after her longtime crush, Jiang Chen, despite his countless rejections. Together with a group of friends, Xiao Xi goes through the ups and downs of family, friendship and young love.

The teen drama aired in 2017 and was also made available on Netflix Korea, where netizens have dubbed it the Chinese version of the “Reply” series.

In 2018, “A Love So Beautiful” aired in the Philippines as part of ABS-CBN’s “Asianovela” lineup.