Chinese sex worker in Singapore among 5 sentenced over COVID-19-related offenses

SINGAPORE — A sex worker breached safe distancing measures and allowed a regular customer to enter her home during the circuit breaker period.

Chinese national Cheng Fengzhao, 38, is a work permit holder and was supposed to be employed as a waitress at an eatery whose name was not revealed in court documents, but she failed to turn up for work.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was fined $7,000 after pleading guilty to an offense under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act on Wednesday (June 3).

Instead of working as a waitress, Cheng paid a monthly fee to some unknown individuals to help her advertise sexual services on different websites.

FEATURED STORIES

She also lived at a condominium apartment in Jalan Kemaman near Balestier Road and paid rent to an unknown man every 10 days. She was charged $100 a day, the court heard.

When the police conducted a raid there at around 3pm on May 5, officers spotted Cheng’s regular customer, a 51-year-old man, entering her unit.

The man, whose name was not revealed in court documents, was stepping out about an hour later when the police identified themselves.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Ti-Ting said that officers searched the unit and found another sex worker there.

The DPP also told Senior District Judge Bala Reddy that prior to the customer’s visit, Cheng had arranged for the man to visit her that day, charging him $100 for her services.

Cheng, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a light sentence and told the court that she did not have any qualifications to earn a living.

When asked why she did not work as a waitress here, she replied that no such job was available when she arrived in Singapore. It was not stated if the customer would be taken to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheng was one of five people sentenced in court on Wednesday over offenses linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ