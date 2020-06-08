Chinese Sports Technology Brand Keep and Fitness Brand Zumba(R) to Hold Strategic Collaboration Conference Online

BEIJING, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On May 30, sports technology brand Keep and world’s leading brand Zumba® Fitness held a unique online global press conference, at which the two firms announced the roll out of a program in China that is expected to inject new vitality and energy into the summer of 2020.



Zhao Xi, General Manager of Keep Marketing Center Delivered Speech on the Conference

At the event, Keep announced the launch of a series of genuine Zumba® courses, a world-leading fitness brand. This marks Keep’s deep commitment to the introduction of copyrighted content, as well as an expansion in the variety of its courses and in the portfolio of licensed fitness content.

Keep invited 5 heavyweight Bilibili video uploaders to participate in the conference as Zumba® experience officers and dance with internationally renowned Zumba® instructors. This interaction continues to support the spread of these types of fitness programs and gain a legitimate foothold in China. The collaboration between the two firms gives China’s young adults an opportunity to know and experience Zumba® and enables further collaboration on and exchanges of sports cultures.

At the sharing session themed “At Keep, exercise what you like” that was part of the press conference, Zhao Xi, general manager of the Keep marketing center, related Keep’s thinking over the last few years in terms of further exploration into the world of sports and fitness. “The original intention of Keep is to enable more people to experience science-based exercise and enjoy a healthy lifestyle anytime and anywhere,” said Zhao. Keep is committed to examining more possibilities on breaking down the boundaries that inhibit people from taking that first step towards engaging in a healthy exercise routine and making it possible for every person to find the content that resonates with their expectations.

During the five years since Keep’s founding, the firm has accumulated over 200 million sports-loving users. The platform has introduced a variety of courses that meet the diversified needs of different groups when it comes to sports and exercise, such as the Tai Chi series courses in cooperation with Taiji Zen, ballet courses in partnership with the Russian Hermitage Ballet, and plot run courses in cooperation with Marvel. Keep is not only focusing on the amount of content that it plans to make available, but also on the diversity of the content offerings.

This formal and strategic collaboration with the international fitness brand Zumba® supported the launch of its newest HIIT program, Strong Nation™. A music-led, high-intensity training exercise class that combines bodyweight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometric training moves. Routines are created first and then music is reverse-engineered to match every move perfectly, for a unique workout experience. This new concept, which emphasizes music, is the main motivator, allowing participants to burn more calories while toning abs, legs, arms, and glutes.

Compared with traditional training routines, Zumba® moves beyond the limitations of basic aerobics, turning something that feels repetitive into an exciting and stimulating event. Zumba’s huge number of fans lose weight effortlessly while dancing joyfully. CEO Alberto Perlman claims that, “Zumba now has millions of class participants worldwide.” Knowing that nothing compares to a live class experience, Zumba® acknowledges that trying classes at home is often the beginning of the Zumba® journey so that is why working with Keep has been a great collaboration. We (Zumba®) are happy to collaborate with companies around the world that align with this journey, and that’s why we are so excited to be working with Keep.”



Alberto Perlman, CEO of Zumba Joined the Video Conference

The collaboration allows Keep’s users to engage in their exercise routine mentored by licensed Zumba® Instructors from Keepland, as well as experience 14 of Zumba’s official programs via the Keep app anytime and anywhere. Keep and Zumba® will continue to work together to keep users engaged in both of their programs: Zumba® and Strong Nation™

With a deep understanding of user expectations, Keep is committed to creating an excellent fitness experience by providing users with increasingly improved fitness solutions enhanced by the brand’s insights into user habits and preferences as well as its competitive content and enhanced products.

Keep will continue implementing its strategy of providing users with outstanding fitness solutions via the app backed by professional and customized content with a focus on meeting user expectations. Keep also plans to explore more lifestyle scenarios for fitness professionals and enthusiasts and build a complete closed-loop sport technology ecosystem, while collaborating with more content partners to improve the health of people around the world by increasing the adoption of its open and professional content.

