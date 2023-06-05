Chinese Writer Liu Zhenyun’s Trip to Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liu Zhenyun, a Chinese writer, born in Henan, China in 1958, graduated from the Department of Chinese of Peking University and a professor at the School of Liberal Arts of Renmin University of China. Liu’s works include “Hometown, Regime and Blood”, “The Cook, the Crook, and the Real Estate Tycoon”, “Someone to Talk To“, “Laughter and Tears: A Novel”, “A Small Town: Tapu College“, “Tofu”. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages including Vietnamese, Thai, English, French, German, Spanish, etc. In 2011, “Someone to Talk To” won the “Mao Dun Literature Awards”. In 2018 Liu was awarded with the “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters” from the Ministry of Culture of France. Several films adapted from his works have also been awarded at home and abroad. Since 2018, he has been invited to be the reading ambassador of Beijing International Book Fair.

The China as Guest of Honor events at Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair are hosted by National Press and Publication Administration of China and organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.. Liu Zhenyun participated in many of these events and has made positive contributions to deepening the literary and people-to-people exchanges between China and Malaysia.

From May 26 to 30, Liu Zhenyun participated in a number of exchange programs with local publishers, writers and readers, including the Sino-Malaysian Writers and Scholars Exchange Symposium, the China-ASEAN Forum on Cultural Exchanges and Cooperation, the research visit to the Dream of the Red Chamber Research Centre of University of Malaya, the “Into Contemporary Chinese Literature” Forum, and “Laughter and Tears: A Novel” Readers Sharing Meeting.

In the discussion, Liu Zhenyun said that cultural differences are inevitable, but the basic emotions of people are still the same. Among the various exchanges, the most cost-saving communication is cultural exchange. Books are an indispensable carrier of cultural exchange.

When talking about his novel “Laughter and Tears: A Novel”, he said, “Writers need to pay attention to the history, present and future of the nation”, on the one hand, writers should pay attention to life, on the other hand, they must integrate their own ideas and artistic penetration, “both are indispensable”.

Speaking of “humour”, in Liu’s opinion, the highest is “humour in reason”, and while humour in language may be limited in translation, humour in reason can break through the limitations of countries and nations. It is with this humour that his works resonate with readers around the world, becoming a link in the exchanges of literature and cultural communication between China and abroad.

At the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, Liu Zhenyun invited publishers and readers from all over the world to Beijing to participate in the 29th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which will be held from June 15 to 18. It will be the place to “read the world, rebuild the connection”.