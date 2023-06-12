Chipoys Expands to Australia and New Zealand

The Line of Authentic Mexican Rolled Chips Packed With Heat and Flavour Has Quickly Become a Favourite Snack Brand in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chipoys – an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavours and fun in every bite – announced today that it has expanded into retail in Australia and New Zealand. La Fiesta Confectionary will serve as the exclusive master distributor, with Aztec Mexican Products distributing the product. The snack brand, which launched in Fall 2021 in the United States, and has since expanded into Europe, is quickly growing in popularity, calling for a more extensive roll out to other countries.

The American brand dedicates itself to providing customers with high-quality ingredients in the unique rolled tortilla shape for added crunch. In the standard 56.7 and 113.4-gram bags, the snack has 140-160 calories, two grams of protein, with no trans-fat or cholesterol. Even more, Chipoys is proud to be free from artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives, already meeting the higher regulations needed regarding dyes and colouring in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited to bring Chipoys to a new audience worldwide!” emphasises Erick Kozin, Co-Founder of Chipoys. “After a successful launch in the United States and Europe, it is a priority to establish our brand as a worldwide household name and go-to snack for consumers around the world. We look forward to continuing our expansion and growing the popularity while offering customers more product options.”

All four flavours are included in the expansion – Original, Spicy Ranch, Chile Lemon, and Fire Red Hot – with new flavours currently in development that are set to continue to challenge the snack industry.

Adds Haich Sleiman and John Christodoulou of La Fiesta/Aztec Mexican Products, “Chipoys has quickly become a fan favourite in the competitive United States and United Kingdom snack markets.” He continues, “And after trying the line of flavours, we knew that this would satisfy the consumer craving in Australia and New Zealand for bold, new products. We look forward working together as Chipoys continues to innovate.”

Retailers are encouraged to contact sales@lafiesta.com.au for orders and additional details.

For more information about Chipoys, including all their flavours, visit their website at https://chipoys.com/ .

About Chipoys

Chipoys is more than just a chip, it’s a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavours and fun in every bite. We are dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavours, while constantly evolving to bring you new and exciting tastes! See more about Chipoys including all its flavours at www.chipoys.com/ . Follow us @eatchipoys.