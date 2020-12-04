“Chito Miranda defends K-pop fans from negative comments: ‘Bakit kayo galit sa trip ng iba’”

Chito Miranda urges fans to respect each other’s music preferences.

Parokya ni Edgar lead singer Chito Miranda defended Filipino K-Pop fans from criticism following the inclusion of K-pop groups in the local Top Bands/Groups chart of Spotify Wrapped.

The singer posted a snapshot of the chart on their Facebook page on Wednesday, December 3 to thank their fans. The band landed the number 8th spot on the list.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben topped the list followed by BTS and BLACKPINK. Girl group TWICE made it to number 6.

In the comment section of the post, a netizen started criticizing those who like K-pop.

In response to what the netizen said, Chito replied, “Ako trip ko sila. Sobrang galing kaya nila. Kung di mo sila trip, oks lang naman. Ang di ko magets is bakit ang laki ng galit mo sa mga may trip sa kanila hehe!”

The singer added, “Peace and respect lang parekoy. Kanya-kanyang trip lang yan.”

Chito also said on social media, “Bakit kayo galit sa trip ng iba? Kanya kanyang trip lang yan eh. ‘Wow! Di ko sila trip! Tan***a lahat ng may trip sa kanila.’ Ganun ba dapat? Di ba pwedeng iba trip nila sa trip mo tapos ok lang tayo lahat?”

This is not the first time that Chito backed K-pop fans from critics.

In 2019, he defended K-pop fans by saying, “Kung apektado ka sa K-pop, then you are focusing on the wrong things. Ako trip na trip ko Kpop and walang masama tumangkilik ng K-pop.”