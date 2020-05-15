“Chito Miranda has renewed appreciation for ‘stay-at-home mom’ Neri Naig”

Chito Miranda confessed to having a renewed appreciation for his wife, Neri Naig, as a stay-at-home mom.

Chito Miranda confessed to having a renewed appreciation for his wife, Neri Naig, as a stay-at-home mom.

In his latest Instagram post, the “Parokya Ni Edgar” frontman said that being stuck at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat has led him to have “better understanding” and “deeper appreciation” for his wife.

“One thing na na-realize ko during this lockdown is sobrang hirap pala talaga ng ginagawa ni Neri bilang stay home mom,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong… Sobrang masaya ako na nakakapag-stay ako sa bahay because of my long break from work, at masaya talaga ako na nakakapag-spend ako ng time with Miggy,” he added, referring to their three-year-old son.

“Pero I must admit,” he continued. “Sooobrang nakakapagod pala talaga makipag-sabayan kay Miggy day in, day out… Iisa pa lang sya nyan a! Kelangan mo talaga sabayan yung energy nya eh.”

Chito said Neri makes parenting look so easy.

“Sa lagay na yan may work pa sya (sobrang dami nyang deadlines), tapos may time pa sya mag-luto at mag-gardening,” he said.

“Kaya ngayon, lahat ng pwede ko ibawi, ginagawa ko. Gusto ko makapag-nap sya tuwing may chance. Gusto ko nagkakaroon sya ng ‘me time’ whenever possible. Pinagsisilbihan ko din sya hangga’t maaari,” he added.

He ended his note by extending his appreciation to all mothers and mother figures around the world.

“Saludo sa lahat ng mga nanay, at sa tumatayong mga nanay sa mundo,” he said.

Chito and Neri tied the knot in a garden wedding held in Tagaytay in May 2015.

They welcomed their first child, Miggy, in November 2016.