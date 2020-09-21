“Chito Miranda on his ‘ligaw’ days: ‘Nagpa-cute at nilandi ko si Neri Naig’”

Parokya ni Edgar singer Chito Miranda looks back on when he first flirted with his wife Neri Naig.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda shared with his Instagram followers a quick thought early in the morning of September 21, Monday regarding how thankful he was about making the first move on his wife Neri Naig on social media. He wrote, “I have so many things to be thankful for (my family, my friends, my band, etc…), pero isa sa pinaka-thankful ako for sa buong buhay ko, is yung fact na nagpa-cute at nilandi ko si Neri Naig sa Twitter hehe!

“Dun nagsimula ang lahat.

“Ngayon, mag-asawa na kami at may sarili nang pamilya…absolutely the best thing that has ever happened in my life.

“Kaya ikaw, wag na wag kang matatakot mag-take ng chance…because if you don’t, someone else will.

“Sige, tulog na ko ulit…iihi lang dapat ako eh.”

Last year, the 44-year-old singer and songwriter revealed in a previous interview with StarStudio just how much he wanted to pursue this wife. “I’d drive for three hours just to spend an hour with her, and travel for another three hours going back home. At sa one hour na kasama ko siya, papatawanin ko siya at aalaskahin, kukulitin at tatratuhin bilang tropa… pero may kasamang malisya, kasi alam niya na may gusto ako sa kanya,” he shared.

In her Instagram post in 2018, Neri acknowledged and revealed how she was able to endure and make it through her husband’s “landi” phase. She wrote, “Minahal ko si Chito ng buong buo kahit na alam kong malandi siya. Kase malandi naman talaga siya bago niya ako nakilala, likas na sa kanya yun. Hindi ko rin siya sinabihan na magbago siya dahil kami na o yung mga linya ng iba na, ‘kung talagang mahal mo ako, magbabago ka na.’ No, never kong sinabi yun sa kanya. Pero di ko rin naman maikakaila na umasa ako na magbabago siya kung talagang mahal niya ako. Sa akin na lang yun, kinipkip ko lang yun.”

