“Chito Miranda slams poser account: ‘He (or she) is just pretending to be me’”

Chito Miranda says the said Twitter account even blocked him on Twitter.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda clarified that he isn’t the one using the account with the handle @itsmechito_ on Twitter.

The Harana hitmaker, who appeared to have been getting a lot of messages from fans about the authenticity of the account, cleared things with his followers to put an end to all the speculations once and for all.

Again, this is not me at wala akong kinapamn sa account na yan. He (or she) is just pretending to be me. Naka-block nga ako sa account na yan eh 😂 pic.twitter.com/k4PbREjnNE — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) January 5, 2020

“Again, this is not me at wala akong kinalaman sa account na ‘yan,” he wrote.

Laughing off the user who pretended to be him, the 43-year-old singer reveals the said Twitter account even blocked him on the microblogging site.

“He (or she) is just pretending to be me. Naka-block nga ako sa account na ‘yan eh,” he added.

While Chito agrees with some of the tweets posted by the said fake account, he still thinks it’s not enough reason for them to follow the account.

Yeah…pero nakaw lang din naman yung mga tweet nya 🤘🏼😂 — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) January 5, 2020

“Yeah. Pero nakaw lang din naman ‘yung mga tweet niya,” he wrote, replying to one netizen claiming the user has a point about a tweet, which talks about why it’s wrong to call out women for the way they dress.