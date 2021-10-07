Choco Mucho loses to Zhetyssu, ends campaign at 6th place

Philippine club Choco Mucho yielded to Zhetyssu of Kazakhstan in straight sets, 14-25, 11-25, 23-25, to finish the 21st Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship at sixth place on Thursday, October 7, at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Valeriya Shatunova led Zhetyssu with 13 points on 12 attacks in a match that lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

Tatyana Nikitina backstopped Shatunova with nine points all coming from attacks, while Valeriya Chumak and Natalya Akilova chipped in seven points apiece as Zhetyssu finished fifth in the competition.

Save for the competitive third set, Zhetyssu took control of the whole match, engaging for a little back-and-forth action before pulling away in the latter part of the first and second sets.

The Philippine side slugged it out against the Kazakh club in the third frame, even taking a 13-12 lead. Zhetyssu, however, unleashed a 10-2 rally to grab a 22-15 advantage, but Choco Mucho countered with an 8-1 run to tie the count at 23-apiece.

A quick kill from Chumak and an attack error by Kalei Mau, however, spelled doom for the Filipino club, which also lost to Zhetyssu in the group stage.

Mau paced Choco Mucho with 12 points on eight attacks and four blocks. Ria Meneses put up six markers as Dell Palomata added four points.

With the loss, Choco Mucho tallied an overall 1-4 win-loss record in the tournament. Its only victory was against fellow Philippine club Rebisco, which finished at seventh place with a 0-5 slate.