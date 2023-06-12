TOKYO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s creative brand “Chocolate Rain” was founded by Prudence Mak in 2000. Chocolate Rain’s designs are based on beautiful and dreamy stories set in a world of imagination, never forgetting their creative roots.Chocolate Rain always encourages young people to think about their love for nature and the environment. In addition, the handmade crafts are one of the most charming features of Chocolate Rain.



Chocolate Rain developed a Japan-inspired series to highlight the beauty of Japan

Participating in exhibitions around the world, Chocolate Rain received high praise at Australia’s The Other Art Fair earlier this year. Furthermore, Chocolate Rain received the Young Women Innovator Award in 2013 and the HK Licensing GOLD Award in 2017.

In the spring and summer of 2023, Chocolate Rain developed a Japan-inspired series to highlight the beauty of Japan.

For more information about Chocolate Rain’s original goods and brand, please visit Chocolate Rain’s homepage: https://www.chocolaterain.com/en/index.aspx