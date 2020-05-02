“Choi Woo Shik shares the changes in his life following the success of ‘Parasite'”

Choi Woo Shik revealed that he is in talks to be part of a Hollywood film.

Following the massive success of Parasite, Korean actor Choi Woo Shik relayed the many changes that happened in his life.

In an interview with Yonghap News translated by entertainment website Soompi, the actor shared that one of the first things he noticed was how his number of followers on social media ballooned all of the sudden.

“My Instagram follower count increased a lot. At first, that’s what made it feel real the most. I’d had Korean fans before too, but suddenly when ‘Parasite’ became popular around the world, my follower count shot up a lot,” he stated in the said interview.

He also revealed that a popular football player in the US sent him a message much to his surprise.

“The more amazing thing was that a famous American football player sent me a message cheering me on and an American actor sent me a message too. I was really amazed,” he said.

With the recent triumphs he gained, the actor also revealed that he is currently in talks of doing a project in Hollywood.

“Recently I’m sending in a lot of audition tapes, and I’m in talks for a Hollywood film. I think it might happen this year but it’s not yet certain. My main priority is to work hard in Korea, and I hope my overseas fans will support me even more,” he stated.

Woo Shik is currently starring in the movie “Time to Hunt,” which premiered worldwide last April 23 on Netflix.