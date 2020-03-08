Cholera hits boy in Davao del Sur evacuation camp

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — A 7-year-old boy has been confined in a hospital in Bansalan town for the first case of cholera detected at an evacuation camp at Barangay Balnate here.

Dr. Arthur Navidad, municipal health officer, said the boy was among villagers from Barangay Tagaytay who were staying in the camp after their village was declared a no-build zone.

The series of quakes that rocked Cotabato and Davao del Sur in October and December last year left tension cracks on the ground at Barangay Tagaytay, making the area susceptible to landslides during heavy rains.

Navidad said local health authorities had been monitoring the progress of the boy as they tried to institute measures to decongest the camp.—Orlando Dinoy

