‘Choose compassion, empathy:’ Robredo on death of detainee-mom’s baby

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday asked the court to “choose compassion and empathy” after political detainee Reina Mae Nasino’s three-month-old baby River recently died of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

“With Baby River’s passing, we support the calls for the temporary release of Reina Mae so that she can be with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is the least we could do for a mother who lost her daughter too soon and under these painful circumstances,” Robredo said in a statement.

“As Filipinos, as human beings, we know how intimate and important the relationship between a mother and child is—from the first embrace up until the last breath. I hope we respect and uphold this relationship. We urge the court to choose compassion and empathy,” she added.

Robredo expressed sympathy to the Nasino family as they grieve on the death of baby River, who passed away last Oct. 9 at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Nasino family during these difficult times. May Baby River’s soul rest in peace,” she said.

This Tuesday, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 granted three-day furlough to allow Nasino to attend the funeral of her child.

Nasino was included in the arrest of activists during a November 2019 raid at the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan’s office in Manila. She was one month pregnant with River during the raid.

The raid was hatched after the law enforcers served a search warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89. Lawmen reportedly found explosives inside the office which Nasino said were planted evidence.