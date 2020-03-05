Chopper carrying Gamboa ‘brand new’ — Dela Rosa

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa disclosed Thursday that the helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa is “brand new.”

Dela Rosa said the helicopter was procured during his time.

“Brand new yan at tsaka twin engine yan. ‘Yan yung napurchase namin during my time,” Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, told DZMM.

“Magandang klase yan,” he added.

Dela Rosa added that during the procurement of the helicopter, Gamboa was the head of the bids and awards committee of the police force.

“It went through proper bidding procedure. Alam naman natin maraming kaso beforehand kaya nag-iingat talaga siya na hindi masingitan ng kalokohan yung procurement niyan,” the senator said.

Gamboa was on his way to Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the helicopter crash happened.

The helicopter was carrying eight passengers, including Gamboa and the pilot.

