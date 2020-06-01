CHR asked to probe killing of Kadamay leader

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights group Karapatan on Monday appealed to the Commission on Human Rights to independently investigate the death of the urban poor leader whose body was found near a highway in Ormoc City, Leyte province, last week.

The remains of Carlito Badion, who served as secretary general of Kadamay, was reportedly already bloated when it was discovered, the rights group said. The 52-year-old activist reportedly sustained a wound on his neck, which appeared to have been caused by a gunshot.

“We are strongly outraged by [this] inhumane and deplorable killing and we demand that the perpetrators of such brutal act be made accountable,” said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay in a statement. Badion was reportedly last seen on May 26. He had been reportedly receiving death threats.

—Jhesset O. Enano

