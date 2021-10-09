CHR chief Gascon succumbs to Covid-19

COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) Chairman Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gascon succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), his brother said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Sa dami mong laban, sa Covid pa tayo na talo! Love you Kuya! (Of your many fights, you had to lose to Covid! Love you big brother!),” Miguel Gascon said

Gascon was the 7th chairman of the CHR. He replaced Loreta Ann Rosales.

He was appointed by then president Benigno Aquino 3rd in 2015. His term would have ended in 2022.

He has also served as a member of the Human Rights Victims' Claims Board, where he held a rank equivalent to the Justice of the Court of Appeals.

Gascon was the youngest member to both the 1987 Constitutional Commission and the 8th Philippine Congress where he helped pass landmark legislation with the creation of the Sanggunian Kabataan and Republic Act (RA) 7610, a special law providing protection to children from abuse.