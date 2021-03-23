CHR condemns killing of 5 police officers in Camarines Norte clash

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday condemned the attack of rebel forces, which led to the killing of at least five police officers in Camarines Norte.

“[We] strongly denounce the killing by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA),” said lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, spokesman of the CHR.

“The right to life is inviolable. No ideology can justify any atrocity and disproportionate attack by any armed group,” she added.

The CHR disclosed that its regional counterpart is conducting an investigation on the March 19 incident. Aside from police, two other people were left wounded in the gunfight that lasted for three hours, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims,” De Guia said. “We also call on the concerned agencies to work together to ensure that perpetrators are held to account — and to prevent further hostilities on the ground.”

Similarly, the CHR hit the NPA for allegedly recruiting and “using” teenage soldiers in Iloilo, which violates the international humanitarian law. It noted that authorities are simultaneously looking into the matter.

“Amid the pandemic that compounds the vulnerability of conflict-ridden communities, we reiterate the importance of pursuing peaceful and lawful ways to tackle long-standing issues for healing and recovery to take place.”