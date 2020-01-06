CHR condemns shooting of Dumaguete lawyer, orders probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) condemned Monday the shooting of Ray Moncada, a lawyer based in Dumaguete City.

“Whatever the motive may be, such incidences gravely disregards the rule of law and makes extrajudicial means as a norm in settling any dispute or issue,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said in a statement.

Police investigators are looking into the cases Moncada was handling to check for a possible motive behind the attack.

The CHR, meanwhile, has also directed its Central Visayas office to conduct its own investigation.

“We believe that one of the strongest deterrents to any abuse or violence is if the government can strongly demonstrate that no one is above the law — which includes swift investigation of the case, prosecution, and imposition of all appropriate penalties for crimes committed,” De Guia said.

Moncada was shot by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Jan. 3. He remains in a hospital.

The ambush follows the murders of Negros-based lawyers Benjamin Ramos Jr. in 2018 and Anthony Trinidad in 2019.

