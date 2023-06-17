CHR conducts independent probe into Himamaylan peasant killings

MANILA, Philippines — Through its Western Visayas office, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has begun its independent investigation into the massacre of the Fausto family in Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental.

“CHR, through its office in Region VI, already dispatched investigators to pursue the truth behind the killings and seek justice for the victims,” said the human rights ombudsman, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CHR, the victims —Rolly and Emelda Fausto, and their two sons— sustained close-range gunshot wounds allegedly from an M16 rifle. It was the Faustos’ eldest daughter that learned of her family’s deaths and reported it the following day.

Contradicting allegations have surfaced since the killings took place on Wednesday. Farmers and rights groups assert that the killings are linked to the Philippine Army while the Army has denied involvement, redirecting blame to the New People’s Army (NPA)

FEATURED STORIES

“All possible angles will be pursued in the course of CHR’s independent investigation,” assured the commission.

“CHR stresses the primacy of the right to life. Any instance to arbitrarily deprive a person of their life, moreso if vulnerable sectors are involved, should be faced with the full force of the law. We hope witnesses also surface towards the resolution of this case and in defense of human rights,” concluded the CHR.

RELATED STORY

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>