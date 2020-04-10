CHR honors COVID-19 frontliners on Day of Valor, likens them to WWII troops

MANILA, Philippines – On the 78th Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) on Thursday, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) honored frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic and likened their courage to those of World War II soldiers.

“Bigyang-pugay natin muli ang mga beteranong lumaban para sa kalayaan at kaligtasan ng bayan noong panahon ng World War II. Ang kanilang katapangan, kahandaang mag-sakripisyo, at mag-alay ng buhay ay mga katangian na nananalaytay sa mga kasalukuyang bayani ng ating bayan,” CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said Thursday.

(Let us pay tribute to the veterans who fought for the freedom and safety of our nation during World War II. Their bravery, their sacrifice, and their willingness to lay their lives down for others are traits that they have passed down to our modern heroes.)

“Sa gitna ng krisis sa kalusugan, maihahalintulad ang giting at tapang ng mga frontliners sa mga bayani noong panahon ng digmaan. Sa kabila ng panganib na dulot ng coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19), sila ay matapang na nag-se-serbisyo at nag-sa-sakripisyo araw-araw,” she added.

(In the middle of this health crisis, we can liken the valor and bravery of frontliners to the heroes during the time of war. Amid the dangers posed by the coronavirus disease-19 [COVID-19], they bravely serve and sacrifice every day.)

The CHR called on the public to pay tribute to frontliners in a concrete way by following safety protocols against COVID-19: follow social distancing and hygiene practices; help the less fortunate; volunteer in different initiatives; share substantial information; and report abuse to authorities, among others.

“Tayong lahat ay maaaring maging bayani at makipagbayanihan sa ating simpleng paraan para maitaguyod ang karapatan at dignidad ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino,” de Guia stressed.

(All of us can be heroes and help each other through simple ways to uphold the rights and dignity of our fellow Filipinos.)

“Katulad ng mga nagdaang pakikibaka ng ating bayan, kapag pinagsama-sama ang mga kabutihan at sakripisyo ng bawat isa, mapagtatagumpayan natin ang kasalukuyang hamon sa kalusugan,” she added.

(Just like our previous struggles, when we combine the goodness and sacrifice of each person, we can overcome this health challenge.)

Several lawmakers have likewise commended frontliners as the country’s “warriors,” also likening them to WWII soldiers amid the pandemic.

