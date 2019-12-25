CHR hopes for end of killings, violence in Christmas message
MANILA, Philippines—The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) hopes killings and violence will come to an end as the country celebrates Christmas Day.
“Patuloy nating pagkuhanan ng lakas ang bawat isa upang harapin ang papasok na taon nang may pag-asa,” the commission said in its Christmas Day message.
(Let us continue to draw strength from each other to face the coming year with hope.)
“Nawa’y mahinto na ang lahat ng patayan at tuluyang mapanagot ang mga may sala kasama ng pagbibigay pansin ng pamahalaan sa mga tunay na suliraning kinakaharap natin gaya ng matinding kahirapan at kawalang hustisya,” it added.
(May all the killings stop and the perpetrators be held accountable as the government focuses its attention on the real problems we face such as extreme poverty and injustice.)
The CHR added that it is hoping that this celebration will be a chance for government leaders to reflect on how they can better serve the people and promote the Philippines’ interests.
In addition, the human rights body offered its prayers to the families of the victims of violence and injustice.
“Taos pusong panalangin para sa mga asawa, anak, kapatid at magulang na naulila ng mga biktima ng karahasan; mga pamilyang napilitang lumikas dahil sa kaguluha’t kalamidad; at mga kamag-anak na patuloy na naghahanap ng hustisya. Kahit sa ating mga mumunting kakayanan, nawa’y magsilbi tayong ilaw para sa mga mas nangangailangan ng liwanag sa kanilang mga buhay,” CHR said.
(A heartfelt prayer for the spouses, children, siblings and parents orphaned by violence; families forced to evacuate due to the tragedy of the disaster; and relatives who are constantly seeking justice. Even in our small capacities, may we serve as a light for those who need more light in their lives.)
“Sinubok man ang bansa ngayong taon ng mga matitinding hamon, mahalagang kilalanin at mas panghawakan natin ang mga tagumpay, maliit man o malaki, tungo sa pagkamit natin ng tunay na kaunlaran at pagkakaisa,” it added.
(Regardless of the challenges faced by the country this year, it is important that we recognize and uphold the victories, however big or small, toward achieving true progress and unity.)