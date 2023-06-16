CHR on Duterte’s call to kill drug cops: Uphold due process and right to life

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday stressed that due process and rule of law must remain paramount in ensuring accountability from the national police, after former president Rodrigo Duterte said he wants all cops involved in illegal drugs shot dead.

“The State has the duty to uphold the supreme right to life without exception,” said the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in a statement.

“Resorting to killing only serves to perpetuate the culture of vigilantism and violence, which can further result in the breakdown of the rule of law,” it added.

While the human rights commission expressed support for reform programs within the Philippine National Police (PNP), it urged that these “necessitate lawful methods to maintain the state’s integrity, credibility, and moral ascendancy.”

“This includes ensuring genuine and full accountability by filing cases in court against suspected erring police officers and through the imposition of criminal-legal sanctions to those who are proven guilty,” said the CHR.

“As part of the PNP’s sworn obligation, this will also help demonstrate the institution’s commitment to human rights and rule of law and in alignment with its philosophy of ‘Service, Honor, and Justice’,” it added.

Duterte made his statements on Wednesday as part of his weekly program aired on SMNI, speaking on the 990kg shabu haul allegedly involving high-ranking PNP officials.

