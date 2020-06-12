CHR on Independence Day: Filipinos can claim freedom, but social inequalities persist

“Sa kasalukuyan, kakaibang hamon ang hinaharap natin bilang isang bansa. Ang ating kalaban, hindi man nakikita, ay unti-unting inuubos ang ating yaman at patuloy na kumikitil ng buhay,” De Guia said.

(At present, our country is facing a different challenge. Our enemy, while invisible, is slowly nipping at our wealth and continues to claim lives).

“Pagkain, edukasyon, trabaho, malusog na pangangatawan, at kapayapaan ang ilan lamang sa araw-araw nating inaasam-asam para sa ating baya’t mga sarili. Gusto lang naman nating lahat na mabuhay nang may dignidad,” she further said.

(Ensuring that we have enough food, access to education, jobs, good health, as well as a peaceful environment are just among the things we aspire to have as a nation and for oneself. We just want to live with dignity).

The CHR spokesperson, meanwhile, stressed that the Filipino people should always look back on the lessons learned during the times the country was fighting for its independence over a hundred years ago.

“Buhay ang kapalit ng kalayaan na tinatamasa natin sa ngayon. Huwag naman sanang buhay rin ang kailanganin upang madepensahan ang mga karapatang naging bunga ng mga pagpapagal ng mga naunang Pilipino,” she said.

(Lives were lost in the country’s quest for freedom we are enjoying today. I hope it would not cost lives to defend the same freedom that resulted from the sacrifice of our ancestors).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maaaring malayong alaala na ito sa ating kasaysaya’t kamalayan, subalit kinakailangan natin bumalik sa mga pangyayaring ito upang ipaalala sa ating mga sarili na walang pang-aapi kung walang magpapa-api at walang karahasan kung walang magpapadahas,” she added.

(While the path to independence may now be a distant memory, we need to always look back to this time in our history and remind ourselves that there will be no abuses if no one is letting themselves be abused and there will be no violence if we don’t allow it.)

De Guia further pointed out that the threat of invasion is never gone, adding that there would be challenges that would test the country’s unity.

“Hindi naaalis ang banta ng pananakop. Laging nakaambang ang panganib na susubok sa ating pagkakaisa bilang isang bayan. Kung darating man ang yugtong iyon, nawa’y piliin natin ang panig ng kasaysayan na kumikiling sa tunay na interes ng taumbayan—hindi ng iilan, at hindi ng mga ganid at mapagsamantala,” she said.

(The threat of invasion remains. There will always be threats that would challenge the nation’s unity. If that time comes, I hope that we will choose the side of history that leans towards the true interest of the country—and not of a few, and not of those who are greedy and opportunistic).

De Guia enjoined Filipinos to assert their rights in order to deflect any form of widespread abuse.

“Hindi lamang ito para sa kasalukuyang henerasyon subalit para sa mga susunod na salinlahi na magmamana ng ating mga ipinaglalaban,” she said.

(This is not only for the current generation but for future ones that will inherit what we are fighting for).

GSG