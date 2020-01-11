CHR to investigate ‘barbaric’ killing of ex-Batangas congressman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday said it would investigate the case of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza, who was found dead after his car was set on fire in Quezon province.

“Vigilante killings, which arbitrarily deprive individuals of the right to life, contribute to the growing culture of impunity. The Commission in response to this act has already endorsed to CHR Region IV-A the case for investigation,” Jacqueline de Guia, the commission’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

On Thursday, police also discovered two other bodies that possibly belonged to Mendoza’s driver, Ruel Ruiz, and his escort, Nicanor Mendoza inside a burning car in Tiaong town in Quezon.

CHR also condemned the killing of the former congressman, saying it is a “display of barbarity and cruelty.”

“The charred remains of former Batangas 2nd District Rep. Edgar Mendoza, his bodyguard Ruel Ruiz and his driver Nicanor Mendoza left inside a vehicle on the side of the road is a deplorable display of barbarity and cruelty,” de Guia said.