CHR to probe killing of Cebu human rights lawyer

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) will investigate the killing of a lawyer in Cebu City, as it decried “brazen assault against a person’s right to life.”

Rex Fernandez was shot inside his vehicle by unidentified assailants in Barangay Guadalupe on Thursday. The lawyer died on the spot while his driver also sustained gunshot wounds and was sent to a Cebu City hospital.

Witnesses said they heard six bursts of gunfire coming from motorcycle-riding assailants.

In a statement, CHR spokesman and lawyer Jacqueline de Guia said they will be sending a quick reaction team to conduct an independent investigation on the incident.

“CHR decries the brazen assault against a person’s right to life. No reason can ever justify any act that will arbitrarily deprive a person of their life,” de Guia said.

“We have also seen numerous assaults against lawyers. It is tragic that those too in the legal profession have fallen victims to injustices and human rights violations that they have sworn to fight,” she added.

Fernandez was said to have joined a hunger strike on August 13, after the management of the condominium located in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City reportedly cut off his water supply despite an injunction issued by the court.



CHR also urged the government to “swiftly act” and investigate the lawyer’s death.

“CHR reminds the government of its obligations in upholding and protecting the rights of all. The list of unsolved cases of killings and violations of rights continue. We urge the government to swiftly act and investigate this case and hold the perpetrators to account. Justice must prevail,” the CHR spokesman added.