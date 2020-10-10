CHR to probe recent spate of NPA-linked killings, violence

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday said that it will investigate the recent killings and violence allegedly done by fighters of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline De Guia said the CHR Region Caraga, as well as CHR Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) will probe the cases of three separate attacks allegedly done by the rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the cases to be investigated by the CHR is the killing of Private First Class Ariel Guinsod Maca. Maca, a member of the 36th Infantry Batallion, was killed last Oct. 3 in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur.

According to the CHR, a Facebook user named Ka Sandara Sidlakan, who is a spokesperson of the NPA in Surigao del Sur, claimed that it was the NPA that killed Maca.

FEATURED STORIES

Another case to be investigated by the CHR is the killing of Hawudon Jomar Bucales, an Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative. Bucales was killed in Lianga, Surigao del Sur by men believed to be members of the NPA, the CHR added.

The CHR added that in Pinabacdao, Samar, five people, that include a police officer and two teachers, were hurt in an alleged NPA ambush last Oct. 7.

“The Commission on Human Rights strongly denounces the recent spate of violence and attacks allegedly done by the New People’s Army,” De Guia said.

“No ideology can justify these senseless violations on the right to life,” she added. “The disproportionate and brutal manner of attacks by an armed group also violates international humanitarian law.”

De Guia added that the CHR reiterates its plea to “to pursue peaceful ways to address long-standing issues for recovery and healing to begin.”

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>