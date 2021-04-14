Chris Crocker Sells ‘Leave Britney Alone’ Video As NFT

Chris Crocker, of the iconic ‘Leave Britney Alone’ Youtube video fame, has officially sold the clip as a non-fungible token, or NFT.

Crocker, now 33, officially sold the NFT this week to an anonymous bidder for 18.6942 Ethereum, which is around $51 000 AUD.

They are hoping that the proceeds will allow them to take care of their mother’s health care, and then assist with their potential transition. Crocker came out as transgender via Instagram in February.

They became an internet sensation back in 2007 with a tearful plead to the world to “leave Britney (Spears) alone”. This call to arms came around the time of Spears’ public breakdown, and was aimed at particular figures within the celeb gossip ring, like Perez Hilton and Simon Cowell. Within the first 24 hours of the video being posted online, it racked up a whopping 2 million views. Crocker received a lot of negative attention from the clip, including transphobia directed towards them.

Crocker recently posted about the extent of the transphobia they’ve experienced in the 14 years since the video went viral. Read their account below.