Chris Evans Just Re-Broke the Internet by Getting His Dog a Matching Knives Out Sweater
Sound the alarms, because Chris Evans just broke the internet â€” again. After sending fans into a tailspin for wearing a now-viral cable-knit sweater in the movie Knives Out, the actor has opened the floodgates once more by purchasing a mini version of the cream-colored jumper for his rescue dog, Dodger. If he’s trying to instigate a “Who Wore It Better?” competition, we truly can’t pick a favorite.
On Dec. 25, Evans shared two adorable Twitter snaps of his pup looking dapper AF in a sleeveless sweater that perfectly matches the one Evans’s character, Ransom Drysdale, sports in the murder mystery film. The star may have simply captioned the photos with a Christmas tree emoji, but his Twitter followers immediately put two and two together to point out the Knives Out connection and subsequently swoon over the thought of Evans and his pup twinning.
Ahead, see what the internet has to say about Evans and his sweater-sporting good boy. Oh, the things I’d do to see these two in matching cozy knitwear IRL!