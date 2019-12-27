Chris Evans Just Re-Broke the Internet by Getting His Dog a Matching Knives Out Sweater

Study: Getting the recommended amount of physical activity is tied to lower cancer risk A new study sheds light on one potential health benefit of exercise: a lower risk of certain cancers.

Washington Post: US eyeing information warfare tactics against Russia in 2020 Military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics that could be deployed against Russian oligarchs and officials if the country attempts to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election, current and former US officials told The Washington Post. The officials told The Post that one option being looked at by US Cyber Command would target […]

Deputy on leave after violently removing carjacking victim Believing they had stopped a stolen car after a miles-long pursuit, two California sheriff's deputies tried to arrest a carjacking victim, who died after the encounter in which one deputy appears to slam the man's skull into a car door and put him in a neck hold as the other deputy twice deployed his Taser.