“Chris Hemsworth reunites with the Russo brothers in action-thriller ‘Extraction’”

Chris Hemsworth also turns producer for his new action flick.

Chris Hemsworth has reunited with Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame among other Marvel blockbusters, for an action-packed thriller, Extraction, premiering on Netflix on April 24.

Chris plays mercenary Tyler Rake who is hired to rescue Ovi, the kidnapped son of a drug lord. Things are not as simple as they seem when it turns out they might have been betrayed. Tyler faces a dilemma as he no longer obligated to save Ovi from their attackers. But jaded as he is, will he be willing to leave the boy behind to save himself?

Shot in India and in Thailand, Extraction marks the reunion and first non-Marvel-related project of Chris and the Russo brothers. With Joe writing the screenplay, Chris and Anthony also stand in as producers as well as Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.