Chris Lilley Is Bringing Back His Ja’mie Character Following Racism Criticisms

Chris Lilley has announced a new podcast. The news follows four of his TV shows being removed from Netflix for containing Blackface and racist depictions of his BIPOC characters.

Last year, Lilley’s four series: We Can Be Heroes, Summer Heights High, Angry Boys, and Jonah from Tonga were removed from Netflix Australia & New Zealand. As reported by Deadline at the time.

The streaming giant was quietly removing shows that depicted Blackface in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, without ever really addressing last year’s controversy, Chris Lilley has announced Ja’mieizng.

It’s his new podcast where he returns to his character Ja’mie King. Sharing the news to Facebook he wrote, “So this podcast is an assignment for uni and I really need you to subscribe to it so I pass my social media subject.

“Seriously. It’s gonna be a weekly thing and I’m gonna give you tips on beauty and relationships and crap like that.”

“Also. Sorry if anyone’s offended. I’m trying hard to be woke but like no offence if I offend you,” writes Lilley.

The first episode premiered this week.

The show notes read, “While Ja’miezing is a podcast parody and intended as comedy, it may have brought up some real-life issues or concerns for you. If so here’s some links you may find helpful.”

The links point to Beyond Blue, Lifeline, and the Butterfly Organisation.

They also pay respect to Australia’s traditional owners.

“We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia and recognise their continuing connection to land, waters and culture.”