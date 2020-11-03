Christine Anu & Cathy Freeman To Guest Host Stacked NAIDOC Week Ep Of ‘The Sound’ This Weekend

After season 2 of The Sound smashed back onto our screens last weekend with Midnight Oil, Kylie Minogue & more, we’re getting another equally stacked lineup for episode 2.

To coincide with the start of NAIDOC Week (which begins this Sunday, 8th November), your favourite music-based tele show will be delivering an ep choc full of powerful performances by some of our best First Nation voices.

First up, two special guests will be joining Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite on hosting duties: 17x ARIA nominee and radio broadcaster Christine Anu, and Olympic medalist/living legend Cathy Freeman.

They’ll get chatty in the studio in between a smorgasbord of live performances by some serious musical heavyweights.

Headliners Midnight Oil return for a world exclusive performance of ‘Change The Date’ feat. Gurrumul and Dan Sultan. The special track features a previously unreleased vocal called ‘Lorrpu’ (white cockatoo) by Yolngu man Gurrumul, including never-before-seen footage released to The Sound, with the blessing of the late legend’s family.

Elsewhere, multi-ARIA award-winner Missy Higgins will deliver a special rendition of her new single ‘When The Machine Starts’ in tribute to Melbourne, filmed outside the city’s iconic Flinders Street Station on an early Sunday morning post-lockdown, while music legend Archie Roach will be joined by award-winning singer and composer Jess Hitchcock to perform a track off his new LP The Songs Of Charcoal Lane – recordings celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, which were captured at his kitchen table during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Then there’s Ocean Alley making their The Sound debut, Briggs performing his new single ‘Good Morning’, Queensland duo Busby Marou performing ‘Lucky Stars’ at Brisbane’s stunning Boondall Wetlands fresh from their gig at the AFL grand final and hip-hop artist Tasman Keith performing his track ‘No Country’ backed by Sydney’s awesome Bad Bitch Choir.

To boot, this week’s ‘From The Vault’ segment is a slice from famed Aussie Solid Rock-ers Goanna, while four major talents will join forces to celebrate the legacy of NT outfit Warumpi Band in this weeks ‘Tribute’ segment: Christine Anu; Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields), Papua New Guinean-born, critically acclaimed singer Ngaiire and Emma Donovan.

S02E02 of The Sound will air on Sunday, 8th November at 6pm (repeating Saturday, 14th November at 1:30pm) on ABC and iview.

RELATED: How The Creators Of ABC’s ‘The Sound’ Managed To Make A Live Music TV Show In The Midst Of A Global Pandemic

The Sound Season 2, Episode 2

Sunday, 8th November, 6PM

on ABC TV + iview

+ Encore Saturday, 14th November 1:30PM

Midnight Oil with Dan Sultan & never-before-seen footage of Gurrumul

Missy Higgins

Archie Roach

Ocean Alley

Briggs

Busby Marou

Tasman Keith

Christine Anu, Zaachariaha Fielding, Ngaiire and Emma Donovan pay tribute to Warumpi Band

Goanna – ‘From the Vault’

Hosted by Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite with special guests Christine Anu & Cathy Freeman