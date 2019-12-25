Christmas storm, blackout fail to dampen Boholanos’ faith, devotion
TAGBILARAN CITY- A raging storm and power outage didn’t hinder the faith of the Boholanos who attended the Christmas Eve Mass on Tuesday in different churches in the province.
Parishioners filled the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral here for the 10 p.m. mass officiated by Bishop Abet Uy.
Bishop Uy kept everyone awake and alert by greeting them with “hugot” lines in his Homily.
He greeted the parishioners with “Sana All” which amused the churchgoers who could relate especially the young ones.
FEATURED STORIES
The prelate asked the parishioners to pray for those affected by the Tropical Storm Ursula, which made landfall and battered parts of Samar and Leyte.
He likened the storm to trials and struggles.
He said overcoming life’s struggles is to be with Jesus.
“We all face trials and struggles, but as Christians, we have to have faith in God. So the next time life hits you hard, just turn to Jesus who is the reason of the season,” he said.
“You are better and safe in the middle of the storm with God,” he added.
In the middle of the mass, a power outage occurred.
Church utility personnel were quick to turn on the generator.
In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) explained that a line tripped in Samar and Leyte.
Bohol sources its power from Leyte which has a geothermal power plant that provides power to the Visayas grid.
Power was restored at 2:55 a.m. on Christmas day in some parts of Bohol.
The power grid in Leyte was fully restored at 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 25.
GSG
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.