“Christopher De Leon donates blood to help COVID-19 patients”

‘Love Thy Woman’ actor Christopher De Leon pays it forward after recovering from COVID-19.

After contracting and recovering from the COVID-19 virus this past month, Christopher De Leon was happy to share that he donated plasma to St. Luke’s Global in Taguig City. Despite having no recent travel history outside the country, Christopher revealed that he tested positive for the disease in late March and was discharged from the hospital one week after so he can do self-quarantine at home. On April 14, Christopher’s wife Sandy posted that her husband’s test came out negative three weeks after contracting the virus.

Last April 28, the couple shared an update on their respective Instagram accounts that as a fully recovered patient, Christopher donated his plasma in an effort to help current COVID-19 patients.

She wrote,

“Hubby donated his plasma this afternoon. Thank you to all the doctors & staff of St. Luke’s Global for your help & assistance All honor & glory to GOD ❣️”

According to the American Red Cross website, donating plasma can be beneficial for those still battling the disease because, “People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.”