Chubb and Royal Brunei Airlines enter into travel insurance partnership CHU.JPG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – Chubb and Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) announced a partnership to offer travel insurance to the airline’s passengers. The partnership has been launched in Brunei with more countries and territories to follow in subsequent phases.

Chubb’s travel insurance offers extensive coverage for accidents, unexpected overseas medical expenses (including COVID-19 medical cover) and travel inconvenience (including loss of luggage, travel documents and trip cancellation). In addition, passengers will have access to medical and travel services provided by Chubb Assistance’s 24-hour hotline, should they require help or advice during their trip.

The benefits are tailored to suit each traveler’s individual needs and they can simply add travel insurance during their online flight booking process on flyroyalbrunei.com.

Mr. Sabirin Hj Abd Hamid, Acting CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines, said, “At Royal Brunei, we aim to offer our passengers a seamless end-to-end experience, from booking their tickets to the end of their travel journey. This partnership with Chubb comes at a perfect time to provide them with peace of mind and a fuss-free booking experience for their upcoming travels. With the current open border situation, and shortage of staff in the travel industry globally, it is timely RB partnered with Chubb to provide a solution to manage any disruptions our passengers may encounter, that is beyond the control of the airline. In addition to the competitive travel insurance pricing, 24/7 assistance and coverage for COVID-19, passengers can purchase their travel insurance together with their air tickets or via Manage My Booking. The travel insurance is available now for the Brunei market and will soon be available for our other markets.”

Mr. Brian Hogan, Chubb’s Regional Head of Leisure & Business Travel in Asia Pacific said, “The launch is timely as travel rebounds across the globe. Borders are reopening and mobility restrictions are progressively being lifted. With travel insurance, including COVID-19 medical cover, travelers are regaining their confidence to take to the skies to explore the world again. We are proud of our collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines to provide their passengers with peace of mind on their travels.”

The collaboration includes Hepstar, an aggregator of ancillaries and promises to deliver a range of products and bundles to complement Chubb’s travel insurance and improve the booking and travel experience of Royal Brunei Airlines’ passengers.

Brett Dyason, CEO of Hepstar said, “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Chubb as they share our vision of changing the way travel insurance and other ancillaries are packaged and perceived by travelers. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering a great customer experience for the passengers of Royal Brunei Airlines.”

