Chubb Commits US$10,000 Grant to Support Dementia Care in Singaporechubb logo.jpg

Charitable Foundation announced today that it has committed a USD10,000 grant

to Dementia Singapore – a Social Service

Agency specialising in dementia care, caregiver support, training, consultancy,

and advocacy.

The grant will support Dementia Singapore’s activities to

promote dementia care through CARA

– a lifestyle and community digital platform that provides easy access for

persons living with dementia and caregivers to connect to an ecosystem of

solutions.

CARA, an

acronym for Community, Assurance, Rewards, Acceptance – the four main functions

of the membership programme, is the first dementia membership programme of its

kind in the world. It is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play

Store. The CARA membership and app download is free.

The key

features of the CARA mobile application include:

Safe Return: An

initiative supported by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), CARA

serves as a unique identifier for persons with dementia, providing assurance

that members can continue to move freely and independently within a safe

community, giving caregivers greater peace of mind.

CARA accounts to their loved ones living with dementia and receive Safe Return

notifications.

members can enjoy benefits suited to their care journey such as discounts and

priority privileges from our carefully selected partners.

their needs. They can navigate options at their fingertips and tap on the

community platform for further support and resources throughout their dementia

journey.

In

Singapore, one in 10 people aged 60 and above suffers from dementia and this

corresponds to approximately 82,000 people in 2018. This number is also

projected to increase to 152,000 by 20301.

“We believe

CARA will be a useful digital companion for the dementia community,” said Mr

Stanley Ho, Dementia Singapore’s Director of Advocacy & Communications,

whose team is leading the development of the CARA app. “With CARA providing a

key touchpoint that caters to their various dementia care needs, we hope people

impacted by dementia can benefit from using this app and continue to lead

fulfilling and enriching lives,” Mr. Ho added.

Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited’s Country President Kevin

Bogardus said, “We are delighted to partner with Dementia Singapore to support

the development of the CARA app as well as other campaigns towards members’

engagement. Through these efforts, we are doing our part to help make dementia

more manageable for all.”

1

https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/74/understanding-dementia