Chubb Commits US$10,000 Grant to Support Dementia Care in Singaporechubb logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 25 January 2022 – The Chubb
Charitable Foundation announced today that it has committed a USD10,000 grant
to Dementia Singapore – a Social Service
Agency specialising in dementia care, caregiver support, training, consultancy,
and advocacy.
The grant will support Dementia Singapore’s activities to
promote dementia care through CARA
– a lifestyle and community digital platform that provides easy access for
persons living with dementia and caregivers to connect to an ecosystem of
solutions.
CARA, an
acronym for Community, Assurance, Rewards, Acceptance – the four main functions
of the membership programme, is the first dementia membership programme of its
kind in the world. It is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play
Store. The CARA membership and app download is free.
The key
features of the CARA mobile application include:
- Safe Return: An
initiative supported by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), CARA
serves as a unique identifier for persons with dementia, providing assurance
that members can continue to move freely and independently within a safe
community, giving caregivers greater peace of mind.
- Connected Care Circle: With CARA, multiple family members in the care circle can link their
CARA accounts to their loved ones living with dementia and receive Safe Return
notifications.
- Tailored Rewards: CARA
members can enjoy benefits suited to their care journey such as discounts and
priority privileges from our carefully selected partners.
- Ecosystem of Solutions: Members can access a curated list of solution providers relevant to
their needs. They can navigate options at their fingertips and tap on the
community platform for further support and resources throughout their dementia
journey.
In
Singapore, one in 10 people aged 60 and above suffers from dementia and this
corresponds to approximately 82,000 people in 2018. This number is also
projected to increase to 152,000 by 20301.
“We believe
CARA will be a useful digital companion for the dementia community,” said Mr
Stanley Ho, Dementia Singapore’s Director of Advocacy & Communications,
whose team is leading the development of the CARA app. “With CARA providing a
key touchpoint that caters to their various dementia care needs, we hope people
impacted by dementia can benefit from using this app and continue to lead
fulfilling and enriching lives,” Mr. Ho added.
Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited’s Country President Kevin
Bogardus said, “We are delighted to partner with Dementia Singapore to support
the development of the CARA app as well as other campaigns towards members’
engagement. Through these efforts, we are doing our part to help make dementia
more manageable for all.”
1
https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/74/understanding-dementia