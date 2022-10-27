Chubb Life x AEON Credit Service Join Hands to Add Customer Value with Life Insurance

Powered by Chubb’s Integration Technology Platform, Chubb Studio

Emphasizing “Redefining Peace of Mind”, a brand-new lifestyle platform that supports customers at different stages of life

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life) and AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (AEON) have launched a new distribution partnership that will take advantage of cross-sector opportunities across the insurance and retail markets. Chubb Life’s insurance products are now available on AEON’s online and offline platforms. The partnership integration is powered by Chubb Studio, the company’s award-winning technology platform that allows businesses to embed Chubb Life insurance products as a native feature within their digital environments. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, AEON Credit Cardholders can save up to 15% on their first-year premiums for a limited time. Meanwhile, Chubb Life has also launched a lifestyle platform dedicated to “Redefining Peace of Mind” by empowering customers to better their physical and mental health.



At the partnership launch ceremony, Mrs. Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, greeted Mr. Tomoharu Fukayama, Managing Director of AEON Credit Service.

The launch ceremony was held at the AEON Lounge at AEON STYLE Kornhill, attended by management teams from Chubb Life and AEON who jointly announced the details of their strategic partnership. A number of merchant partners who have participated on Chubb’s lifestyle platform were also in attendance, including representatives from (in no particular order): Birdie, BKmall, Carousell, Deliveroo, F45 Training Kwun Tong Central, Futu Securities, Hotels.com, HK01, Midland Realty, Nestle Health Science, New Born Beauty and Spa, Shure, Sosobi and Vita Green. These brands will offer special privileges to customers across six major sectors, including wealth management, health, wellness, lifestyle, food and beverage, and parenting (please refer to the appendix for details). Workshops and seminars will also be customized according to customers’ needs based on their different life stages. There was also an experience zone at the event, allowing guests and media to experience the various offers of Chubb’s lifestyle platform.

Mrs. Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “Chubb Life has been a trusted insurance partner to Hong Kong customers for over 46 years, with a customer-first approach that has provided customers with high-quality and personalized insurance services. We are delighted to partner with AEON, and through leveraging the significant customer bases of both companies, we are confident that our partnership will generate synergistic benefits and become a powerful force in further boosting the awareness of the two brands. We expect our customer base will double with the expansion of online and offline distribution channels and we’re excited to offer our customers a series of privileges and experiences so they can enjoy every moment in the now, while we have their future covered.”

Mr. Tomoharu Fukayama, Managing Director of AEON Credit Service, said, “With our long-standing corporate motto of ‘everything we do, we do for our customers’, AEON is excited about taking this opportunity to deepen the partnership with Chubb Life, thereby offering our customers a wide range of insurance products and all-round protection. To support this new business venture, AEON has specifically developed sales channels at its branches and arranged professional teams to provide dedicated insurance consultancy services. We look forward to joining hands with Chubb Life to capture opportunities in the insurance market and build a brighter future for AEON customers.”

Chubb Life lands on AEON website and “AEON HK” mobile app

Limited-Time Offer: Save Up to 15% on First-Year Insurance

Beginning today, customers can visit the AEON website and “ AEON HK” mobile app to access the new insurance portal Chubb Studio . Launched by Chubb Life, this new portal allows customers to purchase insurance products online with ease, while offering AEON Credit Cardholders up to 15% off first-year premiums for a limited time. In addition, Chubb Life customers can also book and enjoy premium and personalized insurance consulting services at all AEON branches located throughout Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories, to help them plan the future for their families in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Customers can purchase designated insurance products online or at the branch. Please refer to the appendix for details of the insurance products and services available. For details, terms and conditions, customers can visit AEON website and “ AEON HK” mobile app , or call at 2232 6999 to make an appointment.

Download High-Resolution Photos:

https://bit.ly/3TTbsN8

About Chubb Life Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aeon.com.hk.

Appendix

Designated Insurance Plans for Online Purchase (Available on Chubb Studio via AEON website/”AEON HK” mobile app):

VCare Cancer Protector

WiseChoice Term Life Protector

AcciCare Protection Plan

Designated Insurance Plans That Can Be Purchased Offline (at AEON Branches):

Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan II

Chubb Future Achiever Savings Plan

Custom Whole Life

Chubb VHIS – Flexi Plan

Embrace Care Critical Illness Protector

Designated Insurance Plans That Can Be Purchased via Telemarketing Channels:

WellCare Refundable Hospital Plan

MatureCare Critical Illness Plan

The One Accident Protector

Chubb Collaborates with Different Brands to Provide Customers with Special Privileges and Experiences*

*All offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. For more offers and terms and conditions, please refer to the Chubb Life website. Chubb Life’s decision on all matters and disputes relating to Chubb’s lifestyle platform shall be final and conclusive.